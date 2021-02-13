Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >People run out of their homes as earthquake shakes Delhi-NCR, J&K - See photos, videos
Residents carrying their children stand on a road after vacating their houses following an earthquake in Srinagar.

People run out of their homes as earthquake shakes Delhi-NCR, J&K - See photos, videos

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Pictures and videos surfacing on social media platforms show people rushing out of their homes in Srinagar, and even in the Delhi-NCR region

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale occurred in Tajikistan late on Friday night. Strong tremors were felt in parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and even in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand too.

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale occurred in Tajikistan late on Friday night. Strong tremors were felt in parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and even in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand too.

The epicentre of the earthquake is still unclear but initial inputs suggest that the tremors originated from Tajikistan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

World Radio Day: Modi says it's a fantastic medium that deepens social connect

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST

Agartala Rajdhani to run with Tejas Sleeper coaches from Mon. Goyal shares video

1 min read . 09:43 AM IST

Chamath Palihapitiya, king of SPACs, wants you to know he’s next Warren Buffett

6 min read . 09:34 AM IST

Tamil Nadu fireworks factory blast death toll goes up to 19, PM Modi announces relief

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST

The epicentre of the earthquake is still unclear but initial inputs suggest that the tremors originated from Tajikistan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

World Radio Day: Modi says it's a fantastic medium that deepens social connect

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST

Agartala Rajdhani to run with Tejas Sleeper coaches from Mon. Goyal shares video

1 min read . 09:43 AM IST

Chamath Palihapitiya, king of SPACs, wants you to know he’s next Warren Buffett

6 min read . 09:34 AM IST

Tamil Nadu fireworks factory blast death toll goes up to 19, PM Modi announces relief

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

NDRC chief Satya Pradhan said that the National Center for Seismology has confirmed the epicentre of the earthquake in Tajikistan.

However, there have been no immediate reports of destruction or casualties reported after the quake.

Pictures and videos surfacing on social media platforms show people running out of their homes in Srinagar, and even in the Delhi-NCR region.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter saying, "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet said the tremours forced him to move out of his house as the "ground was shaking".

"Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket and ran. I didn't remember to take my phone and so was unable to tweet 'earthquake' while the damn ground was shaking," tweeted Abdullah.

Earlier this week, the Modi government informed the Parliament that as many as 965 earthquakes measuring 3 and more on the Richter Scale were recorded in the Delhi-NCR alone last year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.