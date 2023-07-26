Man of principles and discipline, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, never shies away to express his opinions and thoughts. In a viral video of his interaction with the audience, Narayana Murthy criticised actress Kareena Kapoor for her behaviour towards her fans.

In the video, whose time couldn't be identified, Narayana Murthy could be seen recalling the behaviour of the Veere de Wedding actress. He said that when he was coming back to home from London, actress Kareena Kapoor was seated next to him.

He was left shocked after noticing Kareena Kapoor's lack of acknowledgement towards her fellow passengers who greeted her. He recalled that Kareena Kapoor didn't even acknowledge her fans who came to greet her. The video is from an event held at IIT-Kanpur.

"I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting," said Narayana Murthy.

During the conversion, his wife and a celebrated author Sudha Murty, can be seen defending Kareena Kapoor. However, Narayana Murthy continued with his remarks and gave details on the incident.