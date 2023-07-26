'People came to her to say hello, she didn't even bother to react,' Infosys' Narayana Murthy criticises Kareena Kapoor1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:34 AM IST
In response to a question, Infosys founder Narayan Murthy shared his experience of air travel. Coincidentally, actress Kareena Kapoor was also travelling on the same flight. He criticised her behaviour towards fans
Man of principles and discipline, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, never shies away to express his opinions and thoughts. In a viral video of his interaction with the audience, Narayana Murthy criticised actress Kareena Kapoor for her behaviour towards her fans.
