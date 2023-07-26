Hello User
'People came to her to say hello, she didn't even bother to react,' Infosys' Narayana Murthy criticises Kareena Kapoor

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:34 AM IST Livemint

In response to a question, Infosys founder Narayan Murthy shared his experience of air travel. Coincidentally, actress Kareena Kapoor was also travelling on the same flight. He criticised her behaviour towards fans

17April2009 Narayana Murthy of Infosys in New Delhi Photograph by Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT

Man of principles and discipline, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, never shies away to express his opinions and thoughts. In a viral video of his interaction with the audience, Narayana Murthy criticised actress Kareena Kapoor for her behaviour towards her fans.

In the video, whose time couldn't be identified, Narayana Murthy could be seen recalling the behaviour of the Veere de Wedding actress. He said that when he was coming back to home from London, actress Kareena Kapoor was seated next to him.He was left shocked after noticing Kareena Kapoor's lack of acknowledgement towards her fellow passengers who greeted her. He recalled that Kareena Kapoor didn't even acknowledge her fans who came to greet her. The video is from an event held at IIT-Kanpur.

"I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting," said Narayana Murthy.

During the conversion, his wife and a celebrated author Sudha Murty, can be seen defending Kareena Kapoor. However, Narayana Murthy continued with his remarks and gave details on the incident.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:34 AM IST
