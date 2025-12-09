‘People should not be troubled’: PM Modi flags IndiGo flight cancellations at NDA meet

Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday highlighted the Prime Minister's concern over the chaos that had ensued following several cancellations of flights operated by IndiGo Airlines. The Minister said that the PM emphasised that passengers should not be inconvenienced.

“During the NDA parliamentary meeting, the PM told NDA MPs that people should not be troubled, face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good, but in order to correct the system, it is not right to harass people,” Rijiju was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ahead of the debate on election reforms, Rijiju said the government will have a chance to refute the “wrong narrative” the opposition is spreading.

“Today, the Lok Sabha will discuss election reform. Opposition will speak. The government will also clear the delusion that has been created. The government will clarify the wrong narrative being set regarding people's trust and their participation in election processes,” he said.

Informing about the discussions held during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Rijiju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided guidance to the MPs to focus on reforms for the betterment of people.

“All NDA leaders congratulated PM Modi for the NDA's victory in the Bihar elections. PM Modi guided all the NDA MPs to work for their respective constituencies. PM emphasised undertaking reforms across all sectors to ease the public's lives and ensure they face no problems. The PM said that laws should help people. He also urged the MPs to connect with the youth. I express my gratitude to the PM for this guidance. It was a very good meeting of the NDA parliamentary party,” he said.

The Minister also refuted the allegations levelled by the opposition regarding the ‘Vande Mataram’ debate being held in Parliament due to the forthcoming West Bengal elections, saying that it was wrong since the government doesn't decide the dates of historical events.

“Some opposition people say that the Vande Mataram discussion was held due to the Bengal election. This is wrong. Vande Mataram completed 150 years on 7 November. How can we decide on that date? If it (the national song) has completed 150 years now, the discussion will also be held now. We don't set the dates for such events; we celebrate them,” Rijiju told reporters after attending the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting here.