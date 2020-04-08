People should use masks while stepping out of homes, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to use masks while going out of their homes to buy essential items, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus .

In his address to the state, Thackeray also asked former army health services personnel, retired nurses and ward boys to join the "war" against coronavirus.

Appealing citizens to stay safe during the pandemic, he said, "People should use masks while stepping out of their homes."

He regretted the inconvenience caused to citizens due to lockdown, but said "we don't have any other option".

Maharashtra has so far reported 1,078 coronavirus cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

