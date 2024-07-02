Eyewitness Shakuntala describes a tragic incident after a 'satsang' where people fell into a drain built below a road, with some getting crushed.

At least 107 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after a stampede broke out at a satsang. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“After the ‘satsang’ ended, everyone came out. Outside, the road was built on a height with a drain below. One after the other, people started falling into it. Some people got crushed," says an eyewitness, Shakuntala.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!