At least 107 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after a stampede broke out at a satsang.
“After the ‘satsang’ ended, everyone came out. Outside, the road was built on a height with a drain below. One after the other, people started falling into it. Some people got crushed," says an eyewitness, Shakuntala.
