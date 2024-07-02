Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'People started falling one by one…': Eyewitness recalls horrific moments as Hathras stampede unfolded

'People started falling one by one…': Eyewitness recalls horrific moments as Hathras stampede unfolded

Livemint

Eyewitness Shakuntala describes a tragic incident after a 'satsang' where people fell into a drain built below a road, with some getting crushed.

Mint Image

At least 107 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after a stampede broke out at a satsang.

“After the ‘satsang’ ended, everyone came out. Outside, the road was built on a height with a drain below. One after the other, people started falling into it. Some people got crushed," says an eyewitness, Shakuntala.

