Home >News >India >People stay indoors, streets deserted as lockdown continues in Bhopal
Bhopal: Women buy rakhi ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival. (PTI)
Bhopal: Women buy rakhi ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival. (PTI)

People stay indoors, streets deserted as lockdown continues in Bhopal

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 09:01 PM IST ANI

People remained indoors, streets were deserted and shops were closed as the 10-day lockdown continued in Bhopal which had begun on July 24

BHOPAL : People remained indoors, streets were deserted and shops were closed as the 10-day lockdown continued in Bhopal which had begun on July 24.

The streets of Bhopal already wore a deserted look during the Eid-al-Adha festivities which was due to the compound effect of the pandemic restrictions.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra had announced this lockdown on July 22 in a statement and said that the restriction procedures would commence from July 24.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested positive for coronavirus as he had declared in a tweet on July 25.

Madhya Pradesh has 8,769 active cases of the virus with 876 total deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Jammu and Kashmir extends Covid-19 lockdown till 5 August. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir extends Covid-19 lockdown till 5 August

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Patients of Covid-19 discharged after full recovery at Chirayu hospital during coronavirus lockdown, in Bhopal on Monday (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal's COVID-19 count reaches 6,108 with 246 new cases

1 min read . 29 Jul 2020
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, chairs a virtual cabinet meeting from the hospital, in Bhopal on Tuesday (ANI)

If detected early, Covid-19 is just like cough, cold, fever: Madhya Pradesh CM

1 min read . 28 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout