Anonymized location data collected by Google from millions of cellphones suggests that Indians are still wary of going out, five months into the pandemic, pointing to a long and difficult path to economic recovery.

While there has been a gradual improvement in activity levels from 1 June because of easing of the nationwide curbs, localized lockdowns across states have slowed down the progress, according to Google’s covid-19 community mobility report that maps mobility trends across retail and recreation, grocery and pharmacy, transport hubs, parks, workplaces and residential areas.

India began gradually unlocking its economy in phases on 8 June, allowing more economic activities as part of a plan to revive growth. Mobility was severely restricted after the country imposed the world’s strictest lockdown from 25 March, bringing the economy to a near standstill.

View Full Image Counting footfalls.

Google’s community mobility report was launched earlier this year to track people’s movement after the pandemic and covers more than 131 countries. It shows how footfalls have changed in these six location categories against a baseline. The baseline is the “median value for the corresponding day of the week", the reference for which is between 3 January and 6 February.

The data indicates stepping out for essential services such as groceries and pharmacies had touched pre-covid-19 levels in June, but have again fallen below the ‘baseline’ in July and August. For the month of August, the average has been 12% below the baseline.

Similarly, ‘retail and recreation’ have not shown much improvement in the past two months. As on 17 August, it is 45% below the baseline, according to the data. It is similar for movement at transit stations and workplaces. Having recovered steadily at the beginning of June, these parameters remained substantially below the ‘baseline’. Workplaces and transit stations are about one-third below pre-covid levels, while footfalls at parks are half of what they were before the pandemic struck India.

The government has in phases allowed most economic activities to resume, barring schools and colleges, metro rail systems, movie halls, swimming pools, spas, and social and political gatherings. States have been tailoring their reopening strategies based on the local situation.

On Saturday, the Union home ministry asked all states to ensure there are no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of individuals and goods during the unlocking process. In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, home secretary Ajay Bhalla said there were reports that local restrictions on movement were being imposed by some districts and states. Such restrictions need to be lifted as it is impacting supply chains, resulting in a disruption in economic activity and employment.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry said economic recovery will depend on how the pandemic behaves in the coming days, especially in industrialized states.

The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, has estimated that the Indian economy will contract by 4.5% in the current fiscal, while Goldman Sachs expects the June quarter to be the worst, with the gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking by 45%. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Survey of Professional Forecasters on Macroeconomic Indicators, GDP may contract 21.5% in the June quarter and 5.8% in the year to 31 March before bouncing back to grow at 7.4% in the next fiscal.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via