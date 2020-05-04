People throng liquor shops in large numbers in Noida, police issues challans

Noida: After the liquor shops in Gautam Buddha Nagar opened for the first time in 40 days amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, the Noida police had a busy day as a number of people thronged liquor shops in the district.

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. on Sunday announced to open the liquor shops in the district from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. In the district shops have been allowed to open in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Following the DM's order, many people in the district were seen standing outside the liquor shops hours before it was set to open at 10 a.m. The police had to use mild force at many places in the city as people were standing in close proximity.

At Noida Sector 18 liquor shop, the shop owner had made arrangements including demarcating circles outside the shops to ensure social distancing. The queues outside his shop was seen from as early as 7 a.m.

However, liquor shops located in the hotspot zones remained shut in the city. The people standing outside the liquor shop also clapped for the shopkeepers when they arrived to open the shop. The Noida Police stopped people riding with pillion riders on their motorcycles at several traffic intersections in the city.

A police officer, wishing not to be named said that it is clearly written in the orders that on a motorcycle only one rider is allowed and no pillion rider is allowed. "So they have been stopped and challans will be issued to them," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

