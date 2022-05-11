‘People travelling abroad can shorten booster dose gap’

“There was no decision taken in the meetings of NTAGI held recently. The next meeting is likely to happen this week to review the data available for vaccination of children in the age group of 5-12 years," said a person with knowledge of the matter. “In other countries, children above 2 years have been inoculated. We want to analyze the data to understand what effect it will have on children even as it has been given the nod by the drug regulator," said the person.

