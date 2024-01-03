To reach America illegally, Indians traveled to Dubai, from where they planned to go to Mexico by road and then enter the American border, revealed CID investigation of 66 passengers who were on the Nicaragua-bound flight which was sent back mid-route from France on doubts of illegal human trafficking.

Explaining the most popular route for illegal entry to the US among Indians, a CID Crime official told ANI how Indian passengers used to travel to America by paying 60-70 lakhs. The matter came to the fore after 66 passengers were interrogated by the CID Crime branch. These passengers were on board the Nicaragua-bound plane, which was sent back from France over suspected human trafficking.

The CID Crime branch received a list of 66 passengers from FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Officers) Mumbai immigration. These people were interrogated and their statements were taken by the CID officials, CID Crime DySP Ashwin Patel told ANI.

During the investigation, it was found that these people used to go to Dubai. From there, they used to travel to Mexico by road and enter the American border. The officials have received names of 10-12 people indulged in the network of illegal human trafficking network used to function. These people used to charge around ₹60-70 lakhs from people who were willing to go to America via this route.

It was found that more than 60 people from Gujarat on board the Nicargua-bound plane, agreeed to pay ₹60 lakh to ₹80 lakh to immigration agents. These agents had promised them to enter US illegally after reaching Latin American country.

Donkey route explained

Donkey flight, also known as dunki, is an illegal way to enter in countries like United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The recent case of Nicaragua flight was another example of Donkey route passengers.

The 66 passengers on the Nicaragua flight which returned to India after being grounded in France for days, were tracked down by the Indian authorities. These passengers reached Dubai from Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi between December 10 and 20.

As they were directed by agents, these passengers boarded the Nicaragua-bound aircraft of a private airline at the Fujairah International Airport on December 21, a release issued by the CID said on Tuesday.

However, the flight couldn't reach to Nicaragua, because it was made to return from France.

Nicaragua-bound aircraft grounded in France in suspect of human-trafficking

Over a week ago, the Nicaragua-bound aircraft, an Airbus A340 with 303 passengers, including 260 Indians, was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking. The flight had landed in Mumbai on December 26. Out of the total passengers who returned 66 were from Gujarat. These 66 passengers also include minors and are mainly from Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Anand districts, said CID- Crime and Railways, Sanjay Kharat.

"We have already questioned 55 of them and recorded their statements. Majority of them have studied till Class 8 to 12. Each of them admitted that they had agreed to pay ₹60 lakh to ₹80 lakh to the local immigration agents to help them cross into the US illegally after reaching Nicaragua via Dubai," he said. The state CID has so far acquired the names and contact numbers of nearly 15 agents, who had promised to help these 55 persons enter the US illegally through the US-Mexico border.

