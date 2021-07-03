People who have been administered Covaxin in India will be able to travel without restrictions, said Dr NK Arora, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Chief said on Saturday. The comment came hours after Bharat Biotech announced that its vaccine Covaxin's efficacy against COVID-19 is 77.8%.

"It is good that these results have finally been published and this will help to get Covaxin the WHO emergency use listing. People who have been administered Covaxin in India will be able to travel without restrictions," Arora told news agency ANI.

"Covaxin is effective against delta variant which is a big relief. We feel very comfortable that both the vaccines which are currently in use in Indian under Covid Immunisation Programme are effective and safe," the NTAGI chief said.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has released its data from the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy as part of phase 3 clinical trials.

The company said on Friday that the indigenous vaccine demonstrates overall efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic infection.

An expert panel of the country's central drugs authority had reviewed and accepted the phase-3 trial data of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin last month.

It also added that Covaxin gives 65.2 per cent protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant.

Covaxin is one of the three vaccines approved by the DGCI for emergency use and is being deployed in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Zydus Cov-D should not take too long for EUA: Arora

Regarding Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine Zydus Cov-D, Dr Arora said, "It should not take too long for Emergency Use Authorisation. It is just a matter of a couple of weeks."

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm has requested emergency use approval for ZyCoV-D, a three-dose Covid shot which is the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine.

The company is planning to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually and 5 crore by the month of December.

(With inputs from agencies)

