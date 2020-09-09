Home >News >India >People voluntarily seeking RT-PCR test won't require prescription: Delhi HC
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for the Covid-19 test, at a local health centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for the Covid-19 test, at a local health centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

People voluntarily seeking RT-PCR test won't require prescription: Delhi HC

1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2020, 05:30 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed that the people voluntarily seeking RT-PCR test to detect COVID-19 will not require doctor's prescription for the same and that they can walk-in for a test with an Aadhaar card having a Delhi address.

A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that people seeking COVID-19 testing will be required to produce their Aadhaar card having a Delhi address and fill a Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) form for the testing.

The bench asked the private labs to give preference to the samples sent by the Delhi government as the government plans to conduct around 12,000 RT-PCR tests in a day. It also asked private labs to facilitate around 2,000 tests for the asymptomatic patients per day.

The High Court also noted the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital in the last week and directed the Delhi government to build testing centres in different parts of the city including sites close to prominent metro stations.

The court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra, seeking directions to conduct large scale rapid testing in the national capital for identifying the infected people.

