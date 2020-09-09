People voluntarily seeking RT-PCR test won't require prescription: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed that the people voluntarily seeking RT-PCR test to detect COVID-19 will not require doctor's prescription for the same and that they can walk-in for a test with an Aadhaar card having a Delhi address.

A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that people seeking COVID-19 testing will be required to produce their Aadhaar card having a Delhi address and fill a Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) form for the testing.

The bench asked the private labs to give preference to the samples sent by the Delhi government as the government plans to conduct around 12,000 RT-PCR tests in a day. It also asked private labs to facilitate around 2,000 tests for the asymptomatic patients per day.

The High Court also noted the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital in the last week and directed the Delhi government to build testing centres in different parts of the city including sites close to prominent metro stations.

The court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra, seeking directions to conduct large scale rapid testing in the national capital for identifying the infected people.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated