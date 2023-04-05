Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu defended Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and called out all the Elite India who think that people who do not speak, read or write fluent English are stupid. He further added that in his company, they consciously do not require English fluency for most jobs.

Further adding, he said that the country can only make progress when ‘we get rid of that English obsession.’ His tweet in defence to Assam CM came after the minister was trolled on social media and was called a ‘Copy paste CM.’

Retweeting Sarma's tweet, Vembu wrote, “Elite India has the bias that people who do not speak/read/write fluent English (that would be at least 95% of our population) are stupid. We can only make progress when we get rid of that English obsession. At Zoho, we consciously do not require English fluency for most jobs."

On 4 April, Assam Chief Minister responded to a purported video where he was seen copying from a ready text to fill up a visitor's book while visiting a state school. He said that he had no "hesitation" in admiting that he does not know Hindi and English very well.

"I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it," Assam CM tweeted while reacting to the video which went viral on social media.

In the purported video, posted on Twitter by Roshan Rai, Himanta Sarma could be seen writing in the visitor's register with a readymade text placed right next to it. "Presenting the CM of Assam who can't even write a paragraph in a visitor's book without copying," a user named Roshan Rai had alleged.