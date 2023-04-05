People who can't speak English are 'not stupid', says Zoho CEO while defending Assam CM2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:28 PM IST
- Sridhar Vembu's tweet came in defence to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after the minister was trolled on social media and was called a ‘Copy paste CM.’
Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu defended Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and called out all the Elite India who think that people who do not speak, read or write fluent English are stupid. He further added that in his company, they consciously do not require English fluency for most jobs.
