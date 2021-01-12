Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >People won't be given a choice on which Covid vaccine to take: Govt
Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr. Vinod K. Paul along with the Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan addressing a press conference on the actions taken, preparedness and updates on Covid-19, in New Delhi on Tuesday

People won't be given a choice on which Covid vaccine to take: Govt

2 min read . 07:25 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

'In many countries, more than one vaccine is being used. There is no such option available to any of the beneficiaries in these countries,' says Union Health Secretary

New Delhi: There will be a gap of 28 days between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and its effectiveness will begin 14 days after the second dose, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: There will be a gap of 28 days between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and its effectiveness will begin 14 days after the second dose, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said vaccine effectiveness will be seen only after 14 days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Anushka-Virat's first baby's photo out? Uncle Vikas clarifies

2 min read . 08:19 PM IST

I-T Dept launches e-portal for filing complaints on tax evasion, benami properties

1 min read . 08:12 PM IST

Covid-19: Is India moving towards herd immunity?

2 min read . 07:58 PM IST

Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul who made big bets on Trump and Netanyahu, dies at 87

5 min read . 07:50 PM IST

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said vaccine effectiveness will be seen only after 14 days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Anushka-Virat's first baby's photo out? Uncle Vikas clarifies

2 min read . 08:19 PM IST

I-T Dept launches e-portal for filing complaints on tax evasion, benami properties

1 min read . 08:12 PM IST

Covid-19: Is India moving towards herd immunity?

2 min read . 07:58 PM IST

Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul who made big bets on Trump and Netanyahu, dies at 87

5 min read . 07:50 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"So we urge people to keep following COVID appropriate behaviour," he said. Bhushan said there will be a gap of 28 days between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and that people won't be given a choice on which vaccine to take.

"In many countries, more than one vaccine is being used. There is no such option available to any of the beneficiaries in these countries," said Bhushan when asked if the states and the beneficiaries will have a choice between Covaxin and Covishield

India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

India had recently granted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines, Oxford's Covishield being manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Both vaccines, the statement from the Health Ministry said, have established safety and immunogenicity.

Dr V K Paul member, NITI Aayog member, said these two vaccines have been tested in thousands of people, they are the safest and there is no risk of any significance.

"We should have no doubt that the two vaccines approved are the safest of the vaccines. Both the vaccines have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," he said.

Bhushan said that as said earlier, there will be a sequential rollout of COVID-19 vaccination.

"Healthcare workers (approximately one crore) will be on the top priority, followed by frontline workers (approximately 2 crore) and prioritized age groups (approximately 27 crore). The cost of healthcare workers and frontline workers will be borne by the central government," Bhushan said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.