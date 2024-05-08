‘People wont let Congress fulfill its wishes’, Haryana CM Nayab Saini says

Amid the political crisis in Haryana, CM Nayab Singh Saini has dispelled fears about his government being under threat after three independent MLAs withdrew their support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a hit at the Congress party that has claimed that Saini's government is now a minority, CM said The whole country has seen the history of the Congress when they were short of a majority in Lok Sabha or in a state they would fulfill some people's wishes. Some people may have problems, but the state government has no problems and the people of the state will not let the Congress party fulfil its wishes".

On Tuesday, three independent legislators withdrew support from the Nayab Saini government. However, the BJP appears confident of retaining power as former CM Manohar Lal Khatter argued that a few Congress and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders were in touch with the BJP.

Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen, and Dharampal Gonder are the independent MLAs who have reportedly decided to extend support to the Congress during the Lok Sabha election.

They made the announcement at a press conference held in Rohtak in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.

Stepping up his attacks on Rahul Gandhi, Nayab Singh Saini said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) says that will end poverty in one click. He should first take a look at the work done by his ancestors."

He added further, "Today, the people have understood the Congress and will not believe them. 'Ye jooth ka silsila ab nahi chalega, Ab Modi Ji ki guarantee chalegi.' (the series of lies will not work now, only PM Modi's guarantees will work)."

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, " PM Modi has empowered women, strengthened farmers, and gained the trust of youth in the last 10 years".

The Haryana CM said that the Congress party is now becoming weaker. "If we see, the Congress fought on fewer seats in 2019 compared to 2014 and in 2024, they are contesting even on lesser seats. The Congress party is becoming weaker... As people today trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

In the 90-member House, the BJP government is now short of two from the halfway mark of 45. The Saffron party and allies have 43 MLAs in Haryana at present.

Voting will be held in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls in a single phase on May 25 to elect 10 members of Parliament. In 2019, the BJP won all 10 seats.

