'People's G20': BJP passes resolution congratulating PM Modi on success of G20 Summit1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:32 PM IST
In the resolution, the BJP parliamentary board noted with 'great pride the impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment' showcased by Prime Minister Modi at the summit.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rousing welcome to the party's Delhi headquarters. The JP Nadda-led party passed a resolution congratulating him for the ‘success of G20 Summit’.
