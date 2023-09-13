The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rousing welcome to the party's Delhi headquarters. The JP Nadda-led party passed a resolution congratulating him for the ‘success of G20 Summit’.

The BJP parliamentary board passed the resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "historic and unprecedented" success of G20 Summit.

“G20 Summit monumental chapter in India's diplomacy, transformative moment in how India perceived on global stage", the BJP resolution read.

“India's G20 presidency will always be celebrated as 'People's G20', a truly people-driven endeavour. G20 Summit brought world together on wide range of issues be it economics, geopolitics, technology and more" it added.

"We, BJP karyakartas, extend our deepest appreciation and warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the successful G20 Summit held in New Delhi on 9-10th September, 2023," the resolution read.

"As representatives of the people, we stand resolute in our belief that under PM Modi's leadership, India will persistently chart a course marked by growth, cooperation, and global leadership, crafting a legacy that future generations will look upon with hope and positivity," it said.

Over 60 cities playing host to 200 meetings, and with a staggering participation of 1.5 crore people, this initiative ensured that the voices of "our people reverberated in these pivotal discussions, infusing them with grassroots perspectives and aspirations," it said.

Union Cabinet passes resolution congratulating PM Modi

The Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire country for making the G20 Summit a huge success, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Briefing media after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Thakur said the resolution relate to G20 Summit was moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was passed unanimously.

"The G20 Summit in Delhi was held successfully under the leadership of PM Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh moved a resolution congratulating the prime minister on behalf of the entire country for the success of the summit. The successful hosting of G20 Summit is a symbol of Prime Minister's efficient leadership and strong will and it is being talked about in the entire world," he said.