Pepsi bottler Varun Beverages reports higher-than-expected profit
Varun Beverages profited from price increases and increased demand for its more expensive beverages.
On February 6, Varun Beverages announced a quarterly profit that was higher than anticipated. The Pepsi bottler profited from price increases and increased demand for its more expensive beverages, including the Sting energy drink. On average, analysts projected a profit of ₹593.40 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.
