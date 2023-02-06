Home / News / India /  Pepsi bottler Varun Beverages reports higher-than-expected profit
Back

On February 6, Varun Beverages announced a quarterly profit that was higher than anticipated. The Pepsi bottler profited from price increases and increased demand for its more expensive beverages, including the Sting energy drink. On average, analysts projected a profit of 593.40 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Profit for the fourth quarter that ended on December 31 more than doubled to 747.5 million from a year earlier, according to the company. To 22.57 billion, operating revenue increased by over 28%. For thirty years, PepsiCo-branded beverages have been produced and packaged by Varun Beverages.

As people resumed their regular eating and drinking routines, demand for beverages, especially single-serve bottles, has recovered from epidemic lows, boosting sales of Pepsi, Mirinda and Mountain Dew.

In order to offset the high cost of raw materials, such as the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic used in packaging, Varun Beverages has been taking advantage of this demand by increasing the distribution of its beverages while moderating price increases.

The final dividend, worth 1 per share, was also approved by the company's board, bringing the total distribution for the year to 3.50. On February 6, shares of Varun, whose value more than doubled in 2022, increased by as high as 7.3%.

In November 2022, Varun Beverages announced a better-than-anticipated third-quarter profit because of pricing increases the Pepsi bottler had implemented to safeguard its margins. In comparison to the same quarter in 2021, the company's net profit increased by 59% to 381 crore.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout