NEW DELHI: Celebrating the dedication and hard work of its supply chain workforce, Pepsico has launched a campaign, under its Lay’s brand, to share gratitude towards all those in its supply chain for being the unsung heroes in battling the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic.

Aptly titled ‘#Heartwork’, the television campaign is a heartfelt, emotional ode to each hero in the brand’s supply chain who works relentlessly against all odds to ensure Lay’s reaches customers across the country. Each supply chain hero including farmers, factory workers, truck drivers, distributors, sales force, retailers, and delivery executives are shown in the film. Through this film, the brand extends its sincere appreciation and gratitude to them on behalf of the company and every consumer who enjoys Lay's.

The brand works with over 24,000 farmers, 4300 factory workers, 2400 distributors, 6.5 lakh retailers, and 5000 sales staff across the country.

For Lay’s, every step of the journey from farm to finger is filled with countless stories of people who face tough challenges but overcome them with dedicated efforts and with a smile on their face, said Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – Foods, PepsiCo India.

"Production has started across all our three plants in the country. We are following all government regulations and norms pertaining to social distancing at the workplace, including ensuring adequate distance between employees, frequent sanitization of high-contact surfaces, etc," said Gandhi.

