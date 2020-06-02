Pepsico's Lay's celebrates grit of all those who bring it from farm to finger

Aptly titled ‘#Heartwork’, the television campaign is a heartfelt, emotional ode to each hero in the brand’s supply chain who works relentlessly against all odds to ensure Lay’s reaches customers across the country. Each supply chain hero including farmers, factory workers, truck drivers, distributors, sales force, retailers, and delivery executives are shown in the film. Through this film, the brand extends its sincere appreciation and gratitude to them on behalf of the company and every consumer who enjoys Lay's.