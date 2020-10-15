Per capita GDP increased by over 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report

IMF has estimated India's GDP to grow at 8.8 per cent in 2021, twice that of Bangladesh at 4.4 per cent. Under the present government, Per Capita GDP increased from ₹83,091 in 2014-15 to ₹1,08,620 in 2019-20 - an increase of 30.7 per cent. Under UPA 2, it had increased by 19.8 per cent, the government sources said.