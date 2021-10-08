Army Permanent Commission: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to resolve the issue of 72 women short service commission officers, who were not considered for Permanent Commission (PC).

The court said the grant of PC should be with regard to its order of 24 March this year and thereafter it will close the contempt case filed by the women officers.

According to news agency PTI, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and senior advocate R Balasubramanian to personally look into the issue.

The bench said its order was clear that if the women officers have got 60% marks and they clear medical fitness tests and got clearances of vigilance and disciplinary, they need to be considered.

Jain said that they have filed an affidavit which shows that their conduct was considered by the special selection board after which they were not found fit.

The bench said, “We have also said that permanent commission will be granted subject to vigilance and disciplinary clearances. We will not compromise if there are no clearances. After all, we are dealing with the Indian Army. We also know the importance of vigilance clearances. We are also soldiers of this country".

The bench also asked whether these 72 officers have got 60% marks or not. Jain responded that all of them have got 60% marks but they were found unfit by the special board itself and medical and vigilance would have followed after that.

“No, we will not go into it. You yourself look into the issue and try to resolve the issues. If they have got 60 per cent marks and medical and vigilance would have come at a later stage, then on what basis a decision was taken. You both (Jain and Balasubramanian) look into it. We are posting the matter for October 22," the bench was quoted as sayin by PTI.

Last Friday, the SC had restrained the Army from discharging the 72 women officers till further orders and had sought a reply within a week on why they were not considered for the service.

The women officers have alleged that the apex court's 25 March ruling was not considered by the Army and all 72 of them were rejected from consideration for the PC at one go.

The SC in its March order had directed the Army to consider granting PC to the women short service commission officers subject to their obtaining 60% marks in the assessment subjects, being found fit on medical criteria as per the August 1, 2020 order of the Army and having received disciplinary and vigilance clearances.

The SC on 25 March had said that the evaluation criteria set by the Army for granting permanent commission to women SSC officers constituted “systemic discrimination".

The apex court said the administrative requirement imposed by the Army while considering the case of women officers for permanent commission, of benchmarking them with the officers lowest in merit in the corresponding male batch, is “arbitrary and irrational".

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.