Permit requirements waived till 31 March, 2021 for vehicles carrying oxygen

"Therefore, you are requested to ensure that: No such restriction is imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the States and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen carrying vehicles. No restrictions shall be imposed on Oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the Oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the State in which they are located and there shall be free movement of Oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction of timings, while also enabling inter-city supply without restriction," Bhalla added.