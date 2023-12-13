Pernod Ricard India aims to triple net sales in the next decade, says CEO
India surpassed China to become the French company’s second-largest market by net sales in fiscal year 2023.
New Delhi: Pernod Ricard, the world’s second-largest spirits company, is looking to triple its net sales in India over the coming decade as consumers shift from country liquor to its brand of whiskies, and as greater premiumisation drives demand for its imported scotch, its chief executive for India Jean Touboul said.