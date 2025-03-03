Suresh Sambandam, the founder of Kissflow and co-founder of Saasboomi, has come under fire on X after questioning the reported figure of 66 crore (660 million) visitors at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Taking to the social media platform, Sambandam expressed scepticism over the statistics, stating: “I saw news items saying 66 crore visited. India has a population of 140 crore. That is roughly 50% of the entire country. There are 25 crore children under age 10 in India and another 10-15 crore elderly, sick, physically challenged people. Christians and Muslims 20 crores. Given this, where did this 66 crore number really come from? Can someone help me understand please?”

His remarks ignited a debate, with many users weighing in on the matter. Interestingly, Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence platform, responded to the Kissflow founder, offering a clarification.

“The figure of 66 crore (660 million) visitors for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 represents thecumulative attendance over the 45-day event, not the number of unique individuals. This means many devotees visited multiple times, especially during key bathing days like Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti, and Maha Shivratri, which significantly inflated the total count,” the AI platform explained.

Additionally, Perplexity AI highlighted that the estimate includes both domestic and international pilgrims, with millions of foreigners also participating in the sacred gathering. “The number reflects the scale of participation across all days rather than suggesting that half of India’s population attended at once,” it added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is held every 12 years in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The 2025 edition is expected to witness an unprecedented influx of devotees, saints, and tourists, further cementing its status as a significant cultural and spiritual event.