‘Persecution on course’, Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 12:12 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will interrogate Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam case tomorrow, April 16.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday criticized the BJP-led central government over the CBI summoning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy scam case. He alleged, “persecution was on course".
