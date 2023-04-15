Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday criticized the BJP-led central government over the CBI summoning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy scam case. He alleged, “persecution was on course".

"CBI summons Kejriwal, BJP says: Law on course, My take": Persecution on course!" Sibal tweeted after CBI summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month.

CBI summons Kejriwal



BJP says :

Law on course



My take :

Persecution on course ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 15, 2023

Sibal was a Union Minister during UPA 1 and 2, but he quit the Congress party last May and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi's support. Recently, he floated the non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’ which is aimed at fighting injustice.

Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned on Sunday at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team, an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a conspiracy and confirmed that Kejriwal would appear before the agency on Sunday.

The BJP intensified its attack on AAP convenor Kejriwal, accusing him of being the "mastermind" of the alleged liquor policy scam as the CBI summoned him for questioning.

The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged liquor scam case. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which granted licenses to liquor traders, favored certain dealers who were accused of paying bribes.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to which Sisodia belongs, has strongly refuted these charges. The excise policy was subsequently scrapped after the controversy came to light.

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said after FIR filed on August 17, 2022.