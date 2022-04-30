Persian cat, Arabian horse: Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez received from Sukesh Chandrashekhar2 min read . 04:46 PM IST
- In its charge sheet, the ED listed the expensive gifts Jacqueline Fernandez received from the conman over the years.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached assets worth ₹7.27 crore of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez due to her closeness to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently facing investing in a ₹200 crore money laundering case. In its charge sheet, the ED also listed the expensive gift the actress received from the conman over the years.
The federal agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching fixed deposits worth ₹7.12 crore and ₹15 lakh cash of the 36-year-old actor as it called these funds as "proceeds of crime".
The list of the alleged gifts comprises exotic and expensive items:
1. Three Persian cats each costing about ₹9 lakh
2. An Arabian horse worth ₹52 lakh.
3. Diamond sets -- 15 pairs of earrings
4. Expensive crockery
5. Several designer bags from Gucci and Chanel
6. Two Gucci outfits for gym wear.
7. A few pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes.
8. Two Hermes brackelets
9. A Mini Cooper
10. Rolex watch
The ED said in its chargesheet, "Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given various gifts worth ₹5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion."
In addition to these gifts, it said, Chandrashekhar also gave "funds to the tune of USD 1,72,913 (about ₹1.3 crore as per current exchange rate) and AUD 26740 (approx. ₹14 lakh) to the close family members of Fernandez out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well known international hawala operator."
The agency said its probe found that Chandrashekhar had "delivered cash to the tune of ₹15 lakh to a script writer on behalf of Fernandez as advance for writing a script of her webseries project. This cash amount has also been attached," it said.
Investigation with regards to tracing the remaining proceeds of crime is in progress, the ED added.
(With inputs from agencies)
