MUMBAI: Information technology services midcap Persistent Systems reported a net profit of ₹90 crore, up 9% year on year and 7.4% sequentially for the quarter ending 30 June. The company reported revenue of ₹991.3 crore, up 19% year on year and 7% quarter on quarter.

In dollar terms, revenue improved 3.1% sequentially and 9.5% y-o-y at $131 million.

“In this quarter of the pandemic Persistent achieved 3.1% growth, cumulatively achieved by both business units. Client curiosity on digital solutions has never been higher, which enabled us to share our solutions broadly. The growth came on top of improved business operations," said the company's Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Christopher O’Connor.

He added that while customers did ask for broad discounts, it was limited to a few clients. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 21.8% YoY and 14.7% QoQ.

Top business vertical banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) grew 4.9% QoQ. Healthcare and lifesciences, the second largest revenue contributor, grew 5.7% QoQ. North America and Europe continued to lead revenue share at 80% and 10% respectively.

Most of the new business has been generated from digital and cloud based projects to extend enterprise services, said O’Connor. He added that client curiosity remained high driving deals pipeline in Q1. Healthcare deals came from a lot of remote solutions for health care profesionals like patient monitoring. He added that their client base has room for more projects going forward.

"Our strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth in Q1 was led by BFSI as it continues to be a standout, as does Cloud; the former recognizing the need for new ways of reaching customers digitally and the latter enabling this transformation across industries. The quarter gone by also saw us win a number of large deals with existing and new customers even in the face of the ongoing pandemic," said Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director & President — Technology Services Unit, Persistent Systems.

Technical resources headcount increased by 127 during the quarter increased contracts, particularly across engineering services requirements during the quarter. However, sales resources headcount dipped marginally while the company shifted to a 100% digital sales and marketing approach. Employee expenses was up 22% compared to the year ago period.





