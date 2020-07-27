Persistent Systems April-June profit up 9%, revenue up 19% y-o-y

"Our strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth in Q1 was led by BFSI as it continues to be a standout, as does Cloud; the former recognizing the need for new ways of reaching customers digitally and the latter enabling this transformation across industries. The quarter gone by also saw us win a number of large deals with existing and new customers even in the face of the ongoing pandemic," said Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director & President — Technology Services Unit, Persistent Systems.