Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Person clings to car bonnet for 2-3 km in Delhi| Watch

Person clings to car bonnet for 2-3 km in Delhi| Watch

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Livemint
A man was seen hanging on the car bonnet. (Photo: ANI)

The victim, Chetan, who works as a driver, was returning after dropping off a passenger when a car hit his vehicle three times near Ashram.

In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a car driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah had a person hanging on to its bonnet for a distance of about 2-3 kilometres last night at around 11 pm.

In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a car driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah had a person hanging on to its bonnet for a distance of about 2-3 kilometres last night at around 11 pm.

As per a report by ANI, the victim, Chetan, who works as a driver, was returning after dropping off a passenger when a car hit his vehicle three times near Ashram.

As per a report by ANI, the victim, Chetan, who works as a driver, was returning after dropping off a passenger when a car hit his vehicle three times near Ashram.

" When I reached Ashram, a car touched my car three times, and then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," said Chetan.

" When I reached Ashram, a car touched my car three times, and then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," said Chetan.

Ramchand Kumar, the accused, stated that while he was driving, the victim intentionally jumped onto the bonnet of his car. Despite his requests to the victim to get down from the bonnet, he did not listen.

Ramchand Kumar, the accused, stated that while he was driving, the victim intentionally jumped onto the bonnet of his car. Despite his requests to the victim to get down from the bonnet, he did not listen.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.