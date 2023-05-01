Person clings to car bonnet for 2-3 km in Delhi| Watch

In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a car driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah had a person hanging on to its bonnet for a distance of about 2-3 kilometres last night at around 11 pm.
As per a report by ANI, the victim, Chetan, who works as a driver, was returning after dropping off a passenger when a car hit his vehicle three times near Ashram.
" When I reached Ashram, a car touched my car three times, and then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," said Chetan.
Ramchand Kumar, the accused, stated that while he was driving, the victim intentionally jumped onto the bonnet of his car. Despite his requests to the victim to get down from the bonnet, he did not listen.
