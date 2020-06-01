MUMBAI: Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry's contention that several letters written by Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata to his father Pallonji Mistry, purportedly appreciating the latter's contribution to Tata group, may not have any legal bearing in the ongoing case in Supreme Court, legal experts feel.

The Supreme Court had on Friday agreed to hear a plea by ousted Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal judgment of December. Mistry has sought more relief from the NCLAT saying the order did not do full justice. The Mistry firms, which own around 18% stake in Tata Sons, the group holding company are seeking a directorship on the board of Tata Sons and and representation on all committees formed by the board.

"A 'quasi-partnership' refers to the relationship of a personal character and good faith between the shareholders of a company, analogous to partners in a partnership. The term is not used in the 2013 Act but comes into play because of the 'just and equitable' provision in Section 242 and its interpretation by courts over the years," said Mistry firms in the court documents reviewed by Mint.

They also disputed Tata Sons claims that SP group was just a financial invetsor and not a relationship of personal character.

In the plea, they have relied on letters sent by Ratan Tata to Pallonji Mistry over the years which demonstrated their 60-year-long personal relationship.

The petition has quoted a letter written on 27 March 1991 by Ratan Tata where he said that their agreement and mutual faith will foster a true and a lasting relationship in the best interest of Tata Sons as a company. He also said that he will never consciously do anything to harm (Pallonji) Mistry or his family.

"There is a distinction between moral and legal aspects here. Morally, Tata Sons is like a partnership and Mistry's have substantial investment there. So from that standpoint they should get proportionate directorship. However, legally Companies Act 2013 does not recognise minority shareholding as a basis for directorship. The letters while they speak of long standing relationship do not have any legal bearing as they do not have the effect of a contractual obligation. Supreme Court at this point in time is trying to delve deeper into these aspects," said Jeeva Rajagopal, Partner, Corporate and Commercial Practice, Fox Mandal, a law firm.

In a letter dated 13 May 2004, Ratan Tata had urged Pallonji Mistry to continue as a director of Tata Sons until the end of 2004 even if Mistry wished to step down. Tata is quoted in petition stating that "as a large shareholder and active director your continued presence on the board of Tata Sons during the IPO (public offering) of TCS (Ltd) will be of great value to me personally and to public perception at this particular time of history of Tata Sons".

Pallonji when he stepped down from board of Tata Sons in January 2005 received another letter from Ratan Tata, where the Tata group patriarch said he would continue to seek Shapoor and Cyrus (Mistry) involvement with the firm in the future

“The personal letters stating the long standing relationship and thereby warranting a board seat could have a legal standing only if it was the condition laid down prior to investment. Without that any relationship between shareholders does not have a bearing on the company or the board. The only thing perhaps SC can do is mediate," said Mohit Saraf, a partner at law firm Luthra and Luthra Associates.

Both Tata Sons and Shapoorji Pallonji group declined to comment.

