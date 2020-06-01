Personal letters may have little bearing in Tata-Mistry case, say legal experts

"There is a distinction between moral and legal aspects here. Morally, Tata Sons is like a partnership and Mistry's have substantial investment there. So from that standpoint they should get proportionate directorship. However, legally Companies Act 2013 does not recognise minority shareholding as a basis for directorship. The letters while they speak of long standing relationship do not have any legal bearing as they do not have the effect of a contractual obligation. Supreme Court at this point in time is trying to delve deeper into these aspects," said Jeeva Rajagopal, Partner, Corporate and Commercial Practice, Fox Mandal, a law firm.