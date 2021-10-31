OPEN APP
Home / News / India / ‘Personal loss to me’: Karnataka CM pays his last respects to actor Puneeth Rajkumar
Listen to this article

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today paid his last respects to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru.

The actor's last rites will be performed today. He passed away on October 29 at the age of 46 following a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, after experiencing chest pain, where he breathed his last.

State honours were given to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and others.

“It's a personal loss to me. We have lost a very great talent," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The demise of Puneeth took the entire country by shock and several popular actors from Bollywood and South film industry including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, have expressed their condolences.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted politicians including Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai, Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout