Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today paid his last respects to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru.

The actor's last rites will be performed today. He passed away on October 29 at the age of 46 following a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, after experiencing chest pain, where he breathed his last.

State honours were given to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and others.

“It's a personal loss to me. We have lost a very great talent," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The demise of Puneeth took the entire country by shock and several popular actors from Bollywood and South film industry including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, have expressed their condolences.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted politicians including Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai, Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death.

