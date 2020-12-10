Personalised digital ads, services to drive growth for companies, say marketers

"Personalisation is going to be extremely big. In the next few weeks, we will also be launching a service called 'Skin Genius' for L'Oreal Paris in India. This tool will help analyse a customers skin type and corresponding issues before recommending a customised regimen to be followed. We already offer virtual try ons for lipstick, eye shadows and hair colour which has seen traction especially after covid due to social distancing. We believe AI, virtual reality (VR) and vvoice are the future of beauty experience," said Amit Jain, managing director, L'Oreal India.