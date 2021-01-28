Personalised health services in India have significant cost barriers: Report

Health systems in Asia-Pacific are under pressure to do more with less, in the face of growing populations and rising costs – compounded by covid-19, the report said. An ideal personalised healthcare system is one that leverages data, analytics and technology to generate meaningful insights, inform decision-making, and drive innovation that supports both individual and population health and empowers patients to manage their own health. Personalised healthcare can improve health system efficiencies by helping decision-makers prioritise efforts and resources, and initiate policies and frameworks that support healthcare innovation.