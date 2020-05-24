MUMBAI: Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds have written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking clarity on its licensing policy for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

According to two people aware of the matter, RBI has been returning NBFC applications on the grounds that the parent entity of the proposed NBFC entity is not regulated or listed in the headquartered jurisdiction. The central bank has also been rejecting and returning licence applications of those NBFCs that have funding from Mauritius, contending that the country is included in the Foreign Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. Simply put, the funding entity is located in a jurisdiction identified by the FATF with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

“RBI is unable to carry out satisfactory due diligence for grant of registration," said the first of the two people mentioned above.

In a representation sent by the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA), these investors said this could potentially impede the flow of foreign funds and have a cascading effect on a cash-strapped NBFC sector.

NBFCs have been facing a liquidity shortage since the payment default by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd in 2018. After the covid-19 outbreak, lenders are investing only in better rated NBFCs. The government and RBI have been taking several steps to ensure that NBFCs, or last-mile lenders, have access to credit for onward lending to small industries. However, the majority of steps have not addressed the need for long-term cash flows.

“The position taken by RBI is expected to deprive NBFCs of offshore capital as well as leave them dependent on funds from the domestic market. It will also aggravate the continual liquidity woes of NBFCs and discourage the emergence of innovative NBFC models that PE and VC investors support," IVCA said in the letter.

It requested RBI to reconsider its stand on these issues. One of the reasons for RBI’s reluctance is the varying regulatory and supervisory framework governing PEs and VCs globally. For instance, while some countries require registration of the fund and not of the fund manager, Singapore requires the exact opposite.

“Between full regulation to no-regulation, all sorts of regulatory regimes govern operations of PE and VC investors globally. In such a scenario, rejecting an NBFC application on the grounds that its investors are not regulated or listed in the home jurisdiction seems like a unilateral approach being adopted by India," said IVCA in the representation.

The investors also argued that there is a contradiction in the stance adopted by RBI as far as Mauritius is concerned. Mauritius continues to enjoy free accessibility to Indian companies both under the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route and the Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) route.

According to Vatsal Gaur, associate partner, HSA Advocates, as of now, there is no clear regulatory answer.

“The policy of the government does aim at boosting AIFs (alternate investment funds) and that is one reason new NBFC applications have been on hold. Further, many PE funds had been investing in the NBFC sector, especially on the fintech side, due to highly favourable valuations," Gaur said.

With the change in policy surrounding Chinese investments in India, it is possible that the government is therefore relooking at fund structures via Mauritius till such time that there is adequate reliability on Mauritius' FATF compliance. Mauritian domiciled ECBs (external commercial borrowings) are still not restricted, so there may be some ingenuity in structuring of NBFCs that could occur till such time that the regulatory creases are ironed out, Gaur added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated