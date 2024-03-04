News
Pesky callers have had a free run for too long. That may be about to end
Summary
- Telecom service providers, individuals and errant firms responsible for unwanted calls may face punitive action once the new mechanism is rolled out.
NEW DELHI : Unwanted promotional calls from unregistered phone numbers may attract stringent action in the near future, with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) preparing to crack down on the practice.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more