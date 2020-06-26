Pesticide ban proposal stirs up a hornets’ nest

Activists, advocating a ban, however, argue that at least 17 of the 27 molecules did not undergo bio-safety assessment and were ‘deemed to be registered’ when India brought in the Insecticides Act way back in 1968. "If data to prove the safety of these pesticides are available it should be put out in the public domain for independent scientific scrutiny," said Kavitha Kuruganti, co-convenor of ASHA.