Pet care frenzy prompts entry of premium brand Kanine into India

New Delhi: Premium pet care platform Kanine, which sells branded clothing and accessories for dogs and cats, has made its India debut with online fashion portal Myntra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kanine wants to tap wealthy consumers who are splurging on expensive cars, clothing and even their pets.

An Irish startup, Kanine holds exclusive global licences for international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Boss dog accessories, and global distribution for Ralph Lauren pets. It has entered India via a local partner in Myntra, and will bring over 2,500 products for the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The collection includes apparel (T-shirts, polos, raincoats, hoodies, padded jackets, bomber jackets, sweaters), accessories (collars, leashes, harnesses), and dog lifestyle products (bags, carriers), grooming and wellness products. In all, it will offer products from 30 global brands, including its own brand Kanine.

“This is incredibly exciting, and we’re delighted to extend our vision for pets in the magnificent Indian market. Since our launch on International Dogs Day last year, Kanine’s mission has been to spread love and redefine the pet ecosphere. We are thrilled to partner with Kanine Pets World India Pvt ltd and their experienced, dedicated, and passionate team to make Kanine an ultimate destination for all pet lovers in India," said Samuel Wong, CEO of Kanine.

With a large population of dog owners and a vast consumer base of fashionable pet parents who would be interested in a ‘mini-me' look for their pets, India showcases a huge opportunity for growth, said Shilpa Dhingra, Founder & Creative Director, Kanine Pets World India Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kanine will also launch exclusive brand stores and experience centres in the next year.

“Our collaboration with Kanine gives us an opportunity to serve pet parents with a dramatically enhanced pet fashion experience and access to global premium brands for the first time in India," said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.