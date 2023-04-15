Peta India reacts to emotional reunion video of UP's Arif-Saras

Peta India reacts to emotional reunion video of UP's Arif-Saras2 min read . 06:27 AM IST
- The bond between the bird and Arif first came to public attention in February, when they were spotted together in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
Peta India has appealed for the release of a Sarus crane in Uttar Pradesh that has been separated from its "human friend" Mohammad Arif and is currently being quarantined in a Kanpur zoo.
The animal welfare organization has stated that keeping a wild bird in captivity does not constitute conservation, and shared a video from Hindustan Times showing the crane's "heartbreaking" reaction upon seeing its friend after a month on Tuesday.
The bond between the bird and Arif first came to public attention in February, when they were spotted together in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Arif would ride his bike, and the crane would follow him everywhere, with videos of their interactions going viral on social media.
It was reported that Arif had rescued the bird's life in August of the previous year, which had led to their close friendship.
Nevertheless, upon learning of the situation, forest officials in Uttar Pradesh intervened and ordered that the bird be separated from Arif. They cited the fact that the Sarus crane is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh and cannot be kept as a pet by the general public.
During the reunion on Tuesday between Arif, who is 30 years old, and the quarantined crane, the bird was observed flying restlessly within its cage in an attempt to escape and meet Arif. The emotional reunion triggered reactions on social media, with calls urging the government to reunite the Sarus crane with its human friend.
Arif was also charged by the forest department in April for violating the amended Wildlife Act of 1972. Arif defended himself by arguing that he should not have been served a legal notice for rescuing the bird.
BJP MP Varun Gandhi had called for the release of a sarus crane from a sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh and its reunification with the man who rescued it and cared for it for over a year.
