Covid crisis: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA has informed that that there has been no reported case of transmission of Covid from animals to human beings.

Speaking to news agency ANI, PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate said that there was no reported case of transmission of virus "from animals to human beings as of today, particularly from the companion animals like dogs, cats and also from the community animal".

However, the animal rights organization official indicated that the transmission of Covid from humans to animals can be possible.

There were, he said, few reported cases of humans transmitting the virus to companion animals but there was nothing like animals infecting humans. "The reason for a pandemic is human to human transmission," Valliyate told the news agency.

The news agency reported that senior Delhi-based veterinary Dr Ram Jatan also agreed that virus is not transmitted from pet animals to humans.

"Coronavirus is not transmitted from pet animals to humans. Vaccine against coronavirus for dogs is already available and the strain of corona is different for dogs," Jatan was quoted as saying by ANI.

The veterinary doctor said that Covid have been detected in various wild animals, specifically big cats across Indian zoos and the samples have been sent to the Indian Biological Sciences and Research Institute (IBRI) for diagnosis.

Jatan urged people to vaccinate their pet dogs and complete the booster doses and suggested that the people who have contracted virus should separate themselves from their pets.

Last month, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that human health cannot be seen in isolation when interaction between between humans and animals have increased.

He said Covid demonstrated the rapid spread of novel pathogens which can have a significant impact on the global economy. "Preparedness for, and mitigation of such events require a 'One Health' approach," Vardhan added.

In April, two lionesses had tested positive for Covid in UP's Etawah Safari Park and eight Asiatic lions tested positive in Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park.

