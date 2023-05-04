Petersberg climate dialogue lays groundwork for decisions at COP28: Bhupender Yadav1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Yadav emphasized India’s firm position during the talks, which centered on ensuring a fair, affordable, and inclusive energy transition
New Delhi: The Petersberg Climate Dialogue concluded with delegates reaching a consensus on significantly cutting global emissions and setting a binding target for renewable energy expansion, according to minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×