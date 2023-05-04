New Delhi: The Petersberg Climate Dialogue concluded with delegates reaching a consensus on significantly cutting global emissions and setting a binding target for renewable energy expansion, according to minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav.

Yadav used a series of tweets to emphasize India’s firm position during the talks, which centered on ensuring a fair, affordable, and inclusive energy transition while leaving no one behind. The minister noted that while transitioning to clean energy, it is crucial to safeguard the livelihoods of local communities and economies reliant on current energy systems. He called for a focus on economic diversification and the creation of new job opportunities.

Yadav also addressed the session on “Strategic Dialogue on Global Stocktake and Roadmap for Global Transformation," underscoring the importance of the Global Stocktake outcome reflecting the developmental priorities of developing nations, including poverty eradication. He emphasized that the first GST outcome should promote sustainable lifestyles and consumption, informing the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and enhancing international cooperation.

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue’s groundwork will pave the way for joint decisions at the upcoming COP28.