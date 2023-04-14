Petition demands to free the Sarus Crane that became friends with UP man Arif Khan Gurjar2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 08:40 AM IST
The visuals of the Sarus crane following Arif on his scooter earlier went viral on social media.
You may have heard of a Sarus crane that became a social media sensation in India for its friendship with a man in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. It was later taken into custody by authorities. The state bird of Uttar Pradesh, the Sarus crane is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and it is illegal to keep it as a pet.
