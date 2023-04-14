You may have heard of a Sarus crane that became a social media sensation in India for its friendship with a man in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. It was later taken into custody by authorities. The state bird of Uttar Pradesh, the Sarus crane is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and it is illegal to keep it as a pet.

The crane had become a regular visitor to Arif Khan Gurjar's house after he rescued it from an injury in a field. The visuals of the bird following Arif on his scooter had gone viral on social media, leading to the forest department officials taking away the bird last month and charging Arif under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The bird is now being held in captivity at a zoo and a public petition on Change.org, started by Soumitra Pathare, has been filed demanding the "Free the Sarus Crane Now!" The petition questions why the bird is being punished for no reason and highlights its distress and unhappiness in captivity.

It also asks why being friendly with humans is considered a crime. The petition urges the UP Forest Department to release the Sarus crane and allow it to be reunited with its family.

While the Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, acknowledged that there is nothing wrong in caring for an endangered species, he emphasised that it is a responsibility to inform the authorities. The Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP for not loving the environment of love, whether it is between man and man or man and bird.

Arif nursed the bird back to health after having found it injured in a field about a year ago. He said that the bird would often visit him from time to time after being released back into the forest. His home is located about a kilometre away from the forest area.