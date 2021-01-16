Petition in SC seeks contempt of court proceedings against RBI Governor, others

A bunch of petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking its directions for the contempt of court proceedings against Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and others, for allegedly violating a previous order of the apex court related to the moratorium case.

The petitioners -- Gorakh Pandurang Nawade, Suryakant Prabhakar Pawar, Pritam Sengupta, and Shanti Jewellers -- had filed their respective pleas through a lawyer, Vishal Tiwari and Advocate-on-Record (AoR) Abhigya Kushwah, in connection with the court's directions of September 3, 2020.

The Apex Court had passed the order on September 3, last year on loan moratorium case, and said that those accounts that have not been declared Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) as on August 31, 2020, cannot be declared as such until further notice.

The petitioners now claim that the RBI and others declared their accounts as NPAs and thus flouted the stay order of the SC. They demand that contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against the RBI.

They have also sought compensation for the damage caused by the RBI and others. The plea says that the respondents should grant a grace period of 90 days to the petitioner before declaring its account NPA.

"The respondents are duty-bound to promulgate the orders of this apex court throughout the country but they deliberately did not do it. The September 3 order was operational on all lending institutions and banks throughout the country and was passed in the favour of all borrowers' accounts to grant relief from financial stress during Covid-19," the petitioners claimed.

"The contemptuous act of the respondents has not only disobeyed the court's order but has also caused severe irreparable damage and loss to the petitioners (firm)," they added.





















