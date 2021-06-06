OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol above 95 a litre in Delhi, 100 in five states

Petrol price on Sunday crossed 95 a litre in Delhi and diesel breached 86 per litre mark for the first time ever as fuel prices were hiked again.

Petrol price was increased by 21 paise per litre and diesel 20 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike—20th since 4 May—took fuel prices across the country to a historic high. Petrol is now above 100 per litre mark in five states —Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Union territory of Ladakh. In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of 95.09 a litre, while diesel is now priced at 86.01 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Retail prices have risen after an increase in international oil prices on investors’ optimism that improving demand and a dwindling supply glut may mean the market can absorb any additional production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies.

Brent crude, the global oil-price benchmark, is nearing $72 per barrel for the first time in two years.

