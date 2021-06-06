Petrol above 95 a litre in Delhi, 100 in five states

The hike—20th since 4 May—took fuel prices across the country to a historic high. Petrol is now above ₹100 per litre mark in five states —Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Union territory of Ladakh. In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of ₹95.09 a litre, while diesel is now priced at ₹86.01 per litre.