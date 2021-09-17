A big meet on Friday of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council was expected to bring petrol and diesel within the ambit of indirect tax. However, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the GST Council felt it was not time to bring petrol and diesel under GST.

States also have reportedly opposed any plans to initiate talks to include diesel, petrol, and petroleum products under the ambit of GST.

"GST Council today discussed the issue of bringing petrol and diesel under the GST as per the Kerala HC order. But decided that it was not a time for it," FM Sitharaman said after the meeting in Lucknow.

The 45th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by FM Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, is the first physical meeting since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The last such meeting took place 20 months ago on 18 December, 2019.

Since then the GST Council has been meeting via video-conferencing.

