After remaining stable for a day, fuel prices were hiked once again on Saturday to surpass the ₹100 mark at more places.

In the seventh hike of this month, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 26 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

Taking a heavy toll on the consumers' wallets, petrol now costs ₹100.91 in Delhi, whereas diesel is retailing at ₹89.88. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹106.93 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.46 per litre.

Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, saw the auto fuel breach the psychological mark of ₹100 today. Other areas in the UT, including Srinagar, had already breached it earlier.

A litre of petrol is currently being sold for ₹100.21 in the city and diesel costs ₹90.44.

The fuel is also retailing above ₹100 in all metro cities.

Bhopal had in May become the first city to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol go past ₹100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai and Bhubaneshwar joined the list in the first week of July. The price climbed over ₹100 per litre in Kolkata and Delhi on Wednesday.

Petrol now costs over ₹100 in 18 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi, West Bengal and Nagaland.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, has also crossed the psychological mark in some places of Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. Centre levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 a litre on diesel.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

