Petrol and diesel prices hit record high in Delhi

This comes against the backdrop of benchmark Brent crude trading at $68.77 per barrel on Monday, and the West Texas Intermediate was at $65.26 a barrel at the time of writing this story. Global crude oil prices have been rallying after a cyberattack on US fuel pipeline network—Colonial Pipeline. Also, there have been subdued supplies from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus grouping.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}