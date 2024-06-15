Petrol and diesel prices in Karnataka increase by ₹3 per litre. Check new rate, other details

  • Petrol and diesel prices are likely to go up by 3 and 3.05 approximately in Karnataka

Livemint
Updated05:24 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices are likely to go up by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.05 approximately in Karnataka
Petrol and diesel prices are likely to go up by ₹3 and ₹3.05 approximately in Karnataka

Petrol and diesel prices are likely to go up by 3 and 3.05 approximately in Karnataka as the state government decided to increase taxes on June 15, according to the Petroleum Dealers Association

According to the notification, the sales tax on petrol has been increased from 25.92 percent to 29.84 percent, while the tax on diesel has risen from 14.3 percent to 18.4 percent by the state government.

This significant increase in the sales tax has directly impacted the retail prices of both petrol and diesel across the state.

The move by the Finance Department of Karnataka aims to generate additional revenue for the state. However, it is likely to have a ripple effect on various sectors, including transportation and goods distribution, potentially leading to increased costs for consumers. 

 

After the hike, the price of petrol per litre in Bengaluru will be 102.84, up from the previous rate of 99.84. Similarly, the price of diesel has increased by 3.02, raising the cost per litre from 85.93 to 88.95.

The immediate implementation of these new prices has caught many residents and businesses by surprise, prompting concerns over the financial burden it may impose.

Centre cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude

Centre has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,250 Indian rupees ($38.90) per metric ton from 5,200 rupees, effective June 15, according to a notification issued on Friday.

The tax, which is revised every fortnight, remained unchanged at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

India on June 1 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 5,200 rupees per metric ton from 5,700 rupees.

From July 2022, India started taxing crude oil production and exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel to regulate private refiners which wanted to sell fuel overseas instead of locally to gain from robust refining margins.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaPetrol and diesel prices in Karnataka increase by ₹3 per litre. Check new rate, other details

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,806.00577.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00148.00
    Delhi
    73,735.00291.00
    Kolkata
    73,088.00-141.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue